Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,703 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

