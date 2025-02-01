Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

