9,820 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 250,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,645,000 after buying an additional 373,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,128,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,749,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

