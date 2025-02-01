Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $7,342,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 111.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,293 shares of company stock valued at $181,759,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

