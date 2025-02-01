Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Separately, SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 96,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USAI stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.51. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

About Pacer American Energy Independence ETF

The Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the American Energy Independence index. The fund tracks an index of US and Canadian MLPs involved in midstream energy infrastructure. USAI was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

