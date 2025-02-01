What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Spire FY2027 Earnings?

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spire in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.
Spire Trading Down 0.9 %
SR stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Spire has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85.
Spire Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,504.25. This represents a 70.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,535,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Spire by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $39,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
