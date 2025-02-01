What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Spire FY2027 Earnings?

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spire in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Get Spire alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Spire Trading Down 0.9 %

SR stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Spire has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,504.25. This represents a 70.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,535,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Spire by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $39,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.