Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,264,000 after acquiring an additional 741,770 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 335,532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 774,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,822,000 after buying an additional 173,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,596,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

