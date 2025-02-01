Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $273.56 million, a P/E ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.47%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.