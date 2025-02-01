Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.83.

Shares of CB stock opened at $272.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

