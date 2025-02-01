Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,257 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

