Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 222.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 263,027 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

