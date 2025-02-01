Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 137.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $35.77 on Friday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.