Macquarie Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $300.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Macquarie from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

NYSE:RCL opened at $266.48 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,609 shares of company stock worth $87,647,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

