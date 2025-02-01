Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,866 Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

QQQY opened at $30.06 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $54.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

