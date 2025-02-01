Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.16.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

