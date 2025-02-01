Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCB. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 49,434 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $869,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTCB opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

