Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

