Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $468.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $124.10.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

