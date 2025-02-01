FY2027 EPS Estimates for Alkermes Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $31.53 on Friday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,964.05. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,234,421.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,494.50. This trade represents a 69.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,326. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 190.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 128.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 254.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 244,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

