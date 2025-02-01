Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

