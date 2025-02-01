Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZBC stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

