Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 276.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vital Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vital Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

