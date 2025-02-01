Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 3,585.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 188,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 66,178 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 71.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.48%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

