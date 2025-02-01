Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,507 Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 11,474.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 205.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 895,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 137.8% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 733,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRME. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PRME stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Prime Medicine Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

