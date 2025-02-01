Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,265,000 after buying an additional 4,304,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,326 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $24,679,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

