Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 2,171.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 840,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 16.4% during the third quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 43.4% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 578,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

RGP opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

