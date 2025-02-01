Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 495.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 110,162 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $3,469,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

