3,193 Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55.

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

