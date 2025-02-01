Spring Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,780 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

