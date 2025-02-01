InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $2.97 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

