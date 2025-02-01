Defined Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

