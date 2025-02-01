Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $10,269,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $241.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

