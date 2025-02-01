Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 60,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $237.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $198.55. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

