PFG Investments LLC Sells 73 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 298 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.06.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.5 %

COIN opened at $301.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $2,186,611.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,441,474.60. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $3,168,390.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,728.38. This trade represents a 49.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,205 shares of company stock worth $112,487,737. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

