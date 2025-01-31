Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in GoDaddy by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $213.32 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $593,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,826,408.12. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $4,256,183. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

