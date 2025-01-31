PFG Investments LLC Trims Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in XPO by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.78 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

