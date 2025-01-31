Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $200.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $202.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,630 shares of company stock worth $22,258,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

