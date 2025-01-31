Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $12,252,740. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $162.54 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

