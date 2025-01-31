PFG Investments LLC Acquires 2,139 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.