Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 33 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 1.2 %

AON stock opened at $371.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33.

AON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.