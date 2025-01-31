JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 505,830 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after buying an additional 302,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPM stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $270.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

