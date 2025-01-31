Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $18,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.08 and its 200 day moving average is $227.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $270.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.