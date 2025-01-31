PFG Investments LLC Sells 96 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 167.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $434,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $148.42 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

