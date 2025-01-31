Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $425,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in United Airlines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.