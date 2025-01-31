Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

CB opened at $274.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.20. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

