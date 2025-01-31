Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.