12,000 Shares in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

QUBT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum Computing Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

