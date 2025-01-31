Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 711 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.05.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.