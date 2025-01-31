Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock worth $22,258,133. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

