Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vertiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Vertiv by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 305,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.8 %

Vertiv Increases Dividend

VRT opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

